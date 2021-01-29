Nauman Ali celebrates with teammates.

With figures of 5-35 in South Africa’s 2nd innings of Karachi Test, left-arm-spinner Nauman Ali has become the oldest Pakistani to take a 5-fer on Test debut.

Aged 34 years and 111 days, the Khipro-born Nauman is also the first player in 72 years to take a five-wicket haul on debut after turning 34.

Before Nauman, the oldest Pakistani to have a five-wicket haul on debut was Bilal Asif, who achieved the feat in 2018 at the age of 33 years and 13 days.

The last 34-or-above bowler to take a 5-for in an innings on debut was New Zealand’s Fen Cresswell who got 6-168 against England in 1949.

Overall, Nauman is the 12th bowler, 4th spinner and first left-arm spinner from Pakistan to take 5-fer in an innings on debut.

Pak vs SA: Nauman Ali becomes oldest Pakistan to claim 5-for on Test debut