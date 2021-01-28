PAK vs SA: Kagiso Rabada says match still 'winnable' despite slim lead

South African bowler Kagiso Rabada addressing a press conference in Karachi, on January 28, 2021. — YouTube

KARACHI: South African bowler Kagiso Rabada said that the first Test against Pakistan was still “winnable” for the Proteas despite them being four down with the lead of just 29 runs.



Rabada, who completed his 200 Test wickets, told media via an online press conference that his side is “up for the challenge” on the fourth day of the first Test at National Stadium.

“Definitely," Rabada responded when a journalist asked if the game is still winnable for South Africa.

“That's what we believe and that's what you have to believe as a team. We're up for the challenge. We have to be up for the challenge. That's what we play for, that’s why we get up in the morning, that's why we practice so hard,” he said.

The South African bowler said that his side will try to give "its best shot and be in a position to set a decent target for Pakistan in the 4th innings."

“I think Aiden and Russy batted extremely well, in subcontinent wickets can fall in clusters that way. We got constantly tested and we're going to get tested again tomorrow, just like Pakistan got tested when we had them four down overnight,” the 25-year-old fast bowler said.

He also hoped to add some runs and contribute with the bat for his side if he has to come and bat on the 4th day of Test.

“Whatever chance I get to put the team in a good position, I'll be willing to take the challenge,” he said.

Talking about his feat of reaching 200 Test wickets milestone, Kagiso Rabada said that it is "a massive feat to be included in a list of top bowlers."

Replying to a question, the young pacer said that Waqar Younis is one of the bowlers he grew up watching and would "love to have chat with him to learn more about the game."

“He's one of the bowlers that I've watched in my spare time, and when I'm looking to learn about the game. I'd really love to chat to him once all of this is over and to see what he has to say,” he said about Pakistan’s bowling coach.

PAK vs SA: Kagiso Rabada says match still 'winnable' despite slim lead