All-rounder or not, I want to contribute with bat too: Diana Baig

Diana Baig aims to improve batting skills / Photo: Geo Super

Karachi: Pakistan women cricket team’s fast bowler Diana Baig revealed that she also wants to improve her batting skills ahead of women’s cricket world cup.

The 25-year-old pacer from Pakistan’s remote region Gilgit Baltistan, Diana, did contribute with the bat during team’s three match One-Day International series against South Africa, however, she wants to do more.

“I don’t know if you can call me an all-rounder or not, but I want to contribute with the bat as well, I want to improve my batting skills before women’s cricket world cup,” Diana said in an interview to Geo Super.

“Your batting usually gets exposed in 50-overs competition. Hence, it will be good if I am able to score some runs at lower-order to support my team. We have women’s world cup qualifier coming and then other events in line so I want to prepare myself for any role the team needs from me,” she added.

The fast bowler with 9 dismissals was Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker in the three-match series against Proteas women.

“I knew that conditions here would be supportive to fast bowlers and if you bowl on right areas, you’re going to be successful, that’s what I did – bowled in right areas, kept control on my line and length and I got wickets,” said Diana, who has 32 wickets to her credit in 25 ODIs at an average of 27.78.

The bowler said that she doesn’t follow any one particular cricketer neither want to emulate anyone.

“I am what I am. I just want to be a better cricketer and contribute for my team. There’s no particular player I want to emulate, in fact I try to learn from every player I see,” she said.

Diana said that girls in her hometown are very eager about participating in sports and many talented sportswomen are coming to mainstream from Gilgit-Baltistan region.

