Dean Elgar

South African batsman Dean Elgar did not suffer any fractures after getting hit on hand by a Shaheen Afridi delivery on day three of the first Test against Pakistan on Thursday.

Elgar was taken for an x-ray after he got out and returned back to the pavilion but the scan did not detect any long-term damage, although his injury will continue to be monitored.

According to Cricket South Africa (CSA), Elgar went for an x-ray but the biosecure bubble created as their shield against Covid-19 was "not broken or compromised as the medical team is following the pre-arranged and agreed protocols for such an instance".

"No fracture was detected on the X-ray," another statement later in the day added. "He will be evaluated and managed by the medical team overnight and reviewed in the morning."



Elgar was caught by a rising Afridi delivery and it resulted in instant swelling. He continued to bat but was uncomfortable from that point on, eventually falling to Yasir Shah for 29.

Pak vs SA: No fractures detected in X-ray on Dean Elgar's hand: CSA