Pak vs SA: WATCH - Kagiso Rabada becomes third fastest to 200 Test wickets

Kagiso Rabada becomes third fastest to 200 Test wickets / Photo: PCB

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada on Thursday became the third fastest to reach 200 Test wickets after dismissing Hasan Ali on day three of first Test against Pakistan.

The 25-year-old reached the milestone in 8,154 deliveries, only behind former Pakistani pacer Waqar Younis (7,730) and his former colleague Dale Steyn (7,848), the ESPNcricinfo reported.

Rabada, who made his Test debut against India in Mohali six years ago, became the eighth South African to take 200 or more wickets in Tests.

Dale Steyn (439) leads the list followed by Shaun Pollock (421), Makhaya Ntini (390), Alan Donald (330), Morne Morkel (309), Jacques Kallis (291) and Vernon Philander (224).

Rabada with 40.8 has the best strike rate among all bowlers in the history of Test cricket with a 200-wicket cut off. It took the bowler 44 matches to reach the mark. Watch him bag his 200th dismissal below:





