Pak vs SA: Late wickets mar Proteas' hard work as spin haunts again

Dean Elgar batting on Thursday at National Stadium Karachi / Photo: AFP

Karachi: Pakistani spin attack continued to haunt the visiting team in the second innings after they lost all four wickets to it on day three of first Test against Pakistan.

Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen's 128-run stand for second wicket provided Proteas much needed support to overcome Pakistan's lead in first innings.

However, the latter was caught after scoring 64 runs off a Yasir Shah delivery with just seven overs to spare to day's end. A collapsed followed soon afterwards as Faf du Plessis (10) and Aiden Markram (74) were dismissed in the following overs.

Proteas finished the day at 187 for four and a 29-run lead over Pakistan with captain Quinton de Kock and Keshav Maharaj present on crease.

The guests looked firm at tea break when they were one down, trailing by 74 runs on Thursday at National Stadium Karachi.

The only wicket Proteas had lost then was before drinks in the second session when Dean Elgar (29) was dismissed by leg-spinner Yasir Shah. The batsman was earlier hit by Shaheen Shah Afridi on his hand and underwent an x-ray after his dismissal.

The visiting team openers Aiden Markram and Elgar provided the team with a 48-run opening stand while they stood 37 for none at lunch on day three.

The home team look well in control after taking a 158-run lead over Proteas on Thursday at National Stadium Karachi (NSK).

Starting the day with 308 for eight, the Pakistani tail contributed an additional 70 runs to the team’s lead in the first session.

Hasan Ali (21) was the first dismissal of the day who was bowled by right-arm pacer Kagiso Rabada. Yasir Shah (38*) then came to bat and put up a 55-run partnership with Nauman Ali (24) for the last wicket before Keshav Maharaj got rid of the latter to end Pakistan’s first innings on 378.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistani batsmen dominated the day with Fawad Alam scoring his first century on home-soil taking the host team to a comfortable lead over the guests.

