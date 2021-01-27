Centurion Fawad Alam refuses to blame anyone for losing 10 years of career

Fawad Alam

Middle-order batsman Fawad Alam has said that he doesn’t blame anyone for losing "10 precious years" of his career due to reasons unknown.

Talking to media after his third Test hundred and first in Karachi, Alam said that whatever he went through was just his "fate and nothing else".

“I have never blamed anyone for not being picked in past," he said. "I have always maintained whatever is written for me is my fate. I never lost hope because I knew that there is always a light at the end of the dark tunnel.

“I don’t know what would’ve happened if I was playing for Pakistan in all those years. Maybe I wouldn’t have got this respect that I have earned today from everyone."

The 35-year-old said that he was grateful for whatever he has achieved in his career.

Replying to a question, he said that the team management has given him confidence to go in the middle and express himself with full freedom.

“Misbah bhai, our head coach, has given me confidence and when the team management is empowering you and giving you the confidence you need then it surely helps you to do well for the team,” Fawad said.

“Younis Khan is also helping us fine-tune our game. The best thing about Younis Khan being the batting coach is that he would guide us according to our level. He won’t be Younis Khan and instead he’ll try to be at our level."

Talking about his innings in Karachi, Fawad said that it is always good to score a century for the country and that he is satisfied at scoring at a time when his team needed his runs the most.

He said that his target was to stay at the crease for long and bring score the team's score close to South Africa’s total.

“We were trying to spend time on the wicket and fortunately we got success in getting the lead against South Africa,” he said.

