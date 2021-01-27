Pakistan women whitewashed by South Africa in ODIs

Pakistan women whitewashed by Proteas in ODIs / Photo: PCB

Pakistan women’s cricket team failed to avoid the whitewash after losing their third consecutive One-Day International against South Africa on Tuesday by 32 runs at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.

The visiting team was unsuccessful in chasing the target after dismissing the hosts for 201 all out in the final match of the series.

Proteas women were off to a good start with 124 for one before they witnessed an unusual collapse, losing wickets at different intervals. Laura Wolvaardt was the highest scorer with 58 runs while opener Lizelle Lee made a contribution of 49 runs.

Diana Baig was pick of the bowlers as she grabbed career-best figures of four for 30 against the hosts while Nashra Sandhu got two wickets.

While chasing, the national women’s team could only manage a score of 169 before getting bowled out with two overs to spare.

Skipper Javeria Khan with 33 runs was the lead scorer for girls in green while Aliya Riaz (27) and Sidra Nawaz (25) made other small notable contributions.

For Proteas, Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka got three wickets each.

The two teams will now face each other for three Twenty20 Internationals from January 29 at the same venue.

