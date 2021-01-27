Pak vs SA: Watch Fawad Alam score his first Test century in Pakistan

Pakistan cricket's man of steel, Fawad Alam, on Wednesday scored his first Test century at home while playing his first Test match at home.

The unconventional lefty achieved the feat against South Africa in his hometown of Karachi at the National Stadium. He hit a six to get to the landmark.

Alam hit his ton in 221 balls with a strike rate of 45.25, including eight fours and two sixes.



It was the first time Alam was playing Test cricket at home as all of his earlier appearances in the format came on foreign soil.

He came to bat when Pakistan were four down after a top-order collapse in the last session on day one.

He stabilised the ship alongside Azhar Ali and continued to bat all day long on day 2, helping Pakistan take the lead over the Proteas.

Here are the highlights for Fawad Alam's knock:

