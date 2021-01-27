WATCH: Fawad Alam scores first century on home-soil

Fawad Alam scores first century on home soil against South Africa / Photo: PCB

Pakistan middle-order batsman Fawad Alam brought his first century on home soil in style with a six against South Africa at National Stadium Karachi (NSK) on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old achieved the feat in 220 balls with eight fours and two sixes.

This is the first time the left-handed batsman is playing red-ball cricket at home. Earlier, his all seven appearances in the format were away.

Fawad came to bat when Pakistan were four down after a top-order collapse in the last session on day one of the Test.

The batsman helped the team gain back its confidence as he continued to bat all day long helping Pakistan take lead over Proteas.

Watch the historic moment and highlights of his innings below:





