Pak vs SA: Zahid Mahmood likely to be named in T20I squad against SA

Zahid Mahmood likely to be named in the T20I squad against South Africa / Photo: File

Karachi: Leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood is in line to be named in Pakistan’s Twenty20 International squad for the series against South Africa after it was confirmed that all-rounder Shadab Khan will not be available for the three-match series in Lahore.



Sources have confirmed to Geo Super that Pakistani selectors have had initial discussions on team composition for the limited-overs series. The squad is likely to be named at the end of the first Test in Karachi.

Other names getting considered for the series include Amad Butt, Aamer Yamin, Sharjeel Khan and Azam Khan.

Sources also believe that Abdullah Shafiq, who was part of T20I squad that toured New Zealand, is unlikely to retain his place in the team. Meanwhile Wahab Riaz’s performance in the same tour was also discussed among selectors.

The three T20I series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played in Lahore next month with matches being scheduled on 11th, 13th and 14th of February.



