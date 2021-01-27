Pak vs SA: First Test - Day two - STUMPS - Match Report - Karachi

Fawad Alam scores first century on home soil as Pakistan enjoy lead / Photo: PCB

Pakistan enjoyed a fruitful day with the bat on Wednesday as the host team got hold of 88-run lead over South Africa in first innings of first Test at National Stadium Karachi (NSK).

Hasan Ali (11) and Nauman Ali (6) will continue to bat for Pakistan tomorrow as the players stayed on crease at stumps on day two.

Fawad Alam contributed the most for Team Green as the batsman scored his first century on home soil. This was the 35-year-old's third international hundred in his life career of just eight matches.



Faheem Ashraf (64), Azhar Ali (51) and Mohammad Rizwan were the other notable scorers. For the visiting team, the pace-bowling trio grabbed two wickets each while Keshav Maharaj also dismissed two batsmen.

Pakistan were 246 for six after 91 overs by drinks as the team took 26 runs lead over South Africa post tea break with Fawad (100) and Faheem Ashraf (21) batting on crease.

Earlier at tea the team was 178 at the loss of six wickets against the visiting team as Lungi Ngidi dismissed Mohammad Rizwan, who was caught at slip by Faf du Plessis on 33.

Rizwan had put up a 55-run partnership with middle-order batsman Fawad, who scored his first half-century for Pakistan at home on Wednesday.

The batsman achieved the feat in his first Test played in the country at National Stadium Karachi (NSK) as all previous seven games he has played were away.

Pakistan were five down for 135 in 61 overs by drinks after Azhar Ali departed for 53 in the second session soon after lunch on second day of the first Test.

The batsman enjoyed a 94-run fifth wicket stand with Fawad Alam before losing his wicket to Keshav Maharaj, who earned his second dismissal of the innings.

Fawad is currently batting on crease along with Mohammad Rizwan as the hosts trail by 85 runs.

Earlier in the morning, Fawad and Azhar helped the team gain some momentum after losing early wickets in the last session on first day of the Test.

The duo enjoyed an unbeaten batting partnership of 77 runs for the fifth wicket by lunch as the home team were 104 for four after 45 overs in the first innings.

On Tuesday, Pakistan had lost four quick wickets in the last session after dismissing Proteas for 220 all out.

Skipper Babar Azam fell victim to spinner Keshav Maharaj while the right-arm pacer Kagiso Rabada got rid of both openers.

For Proteas, Dean Elgar was the top-scorer with 58 runs while George Linde made a notable contribution of 35 runs. Developing a turning track did wonders for Pakistan as Yasir Shah grabbed three wickets and debutant Nauman Ali got two.

Pak vs SA: First Test - Day two - STUMPS - Match Report - Karachi