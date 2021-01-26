Pak vs SA: Nauman Ali confident of Pakistan fightback on day two

Debutant Nauman Ali is confident that Pakistan will make a comeback in Karachi Test from its current position of 33-4.



Ali, 34, told journalists in an online press conference after the first day’s play that the home side would try to post a respectable total on the board.

“Our batting strength is still there; Azhar Ali is playing, Fawad Alam is there in middle, and Rizwan is yet to bat. I hope we do well on day two,” he told the media.

Pakistan bowled out South Africa for 220 on day one, with Ali taking two wickets for 38, and the spinner seemed satisfied with his performance.

He said that he was always confident of getting an opportunity after performing well with the ball in back-to-back domestic seasons.

“I knew that I would get an opportunity. I was confident and conditions are not different from the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. I got two main wickets, and I am happy with that,” he said about his first day as a Test cricketer.

“I will try to do well with the bat too and contribute to the team’s cause,” he vowed.

Replying to a question, Ali said that the wicket was not different from what he expected, and it would remain slow in days to come.

“We tried to gain an advantage, our target was to get South Africa out for the minimum score, and we were able to do that, but unfortunately, we couldn’t start well with the bat,” he said.

“But, I am confident that we’ll do better tomorrow,” the off-spinner hoped.

