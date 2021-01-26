Dean Elgar feels South Africa had the better day of Pakistan on day 1

South Africa’s opening batsman Dean Elgar feels that his side was on the top at end of day one’s play in the first Test against Pakistan in Karachi despite being bowled out for an under-par score of 220 while batting first.

Elgar's confidence stems from South African bowlers having taken four quick wickets of Pakistan.

Talking to media via online conference, the 33-year-old opener said that the Proteas will try to get the remaining six wickets as quickly as possible in order to take a sizeable lead into the second innings.

“I do think South Africa had the better day even though it was a very low score in first innings for us. It could have gone either way with maybe 40 for naught and then we could have been in a really bad position on day two.

"Tomorrow we only need six wickets and then we will try not to repeat our mistakes and get a sizeable lead,” he said.

“I almost had a feeling that we had to start well against their seamers because of the nature of the wicket. I thought it was a good opportunity for us to try and score quickly and get some easy runs, knowing that they might slow down [as a result],” Elgar – who scored 58 – said.

He further said that going into lunch, he thought South Africa were in a very good position but then they lost quick wickets straight after the break.

Replying to a question, Elgar said that the first hour on day two will be important for both the sides and it may decide the course of the game.

“I think if we can try and emulate how we started with the ball this evening, if we can really knuckle down and do that in the first hour, I think we can put a lot of pressure. We know that the importance of first hour,” he said.

Elgar said he knew that the wicket was going to be a bit slower in later parts of the day but wasn’t expecting it to be a 14-wickets-a-day surface, adding that there were some soft dismissals on both the sides.

