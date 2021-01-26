Khurram Manzoor breaks Saeed Anwar's record for most List-A centuries

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021
Veteran batsman Khurram Manzoor on Tuesday broke the record of the great Saeed Anwar to become the Pakistani with the most number of List-A centuries.
The 34-year-old scored an unbeaten 143 off 163 for Sindh against Central Punjab at NBP Sports Complex – his third of the tournament being played at various venues across Karachi.
It was the 27th List-A century of Manzoor's career and it put him one ahead of Anwar.
Khurram has now scored 7,541 runs in 154 List-A games at an average of 54.25.
The only Pakistani batsman with a better List-A career average is Shan Masood, whose boasts an average of 56.39.
Karachi-based Manzoor has played 16 Tests, 7 ODIs and 3 T20Is for Pakistan.
Despite being one of the most accomplished domestic batsmen, his last appearance for Pakistan was in 2016 when he played a T20 Asia Cup match against Bangladesh in Dhaka.