Khurram Manzoor breaks Saeed Anwar's record for most List-A centuries





Veteran batsman Khurram Manzoor on Tuesday broke the record of the great Saeed Anwar to become the Pakistani with the most number of List-A centuries.

The 34-year-old scored an unbeaten 143 off 163 for Sindh against Central Punjab at NBP Sports Complex – his third of the tournament being played at various venues across Karachi.

It was the 27th List-A century of Manzoor's career and it put him one ahead of Anwar.

Khurram has now scored 7,541 runs in 154 List-A games at an average of 54.25.

The only Pakistani batsman with a better List-A career average is Shan Masood, whose boasts an average of 56.39.

Karachi-based Manzoor has played 16 Tests, 7 ODIs and 3 T20Is for Pakistan.

Despite being one of the most accomplished domestic batsmen, his last appearance for Pakistan was in 2016 when he played a T20 Asia Cup match against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

