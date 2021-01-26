Khurram Manzoor breaks Saeed Anwar's record for most List-A centuries

urdu

Khurram Manzoor breaks Saeed Anwar's national record for most List-A centuries

Faizan Lakhani

Time Tuesday Jan 26, 2021


Veteran batsman Khurram Manzoor on Tuesday broke the record of the great Saeed Anwar to become the Pakistani with the most number of List-A centuries.

The 34-year-old scored an unbeaten 143 off 163 for Sindh against Central Punjab at NBP Sports Complex – his third of the tournament being played at various venues across Karachi.

It was the 27th List-A century of Manzoor's career and it put him one ahead of Anwar.

Khurram has now scored 7,541 runs in 154 List-A games at an average of 54.25. 

The only Pakistani batsman with a better List-A career average is Shan Masood, whose boasts an average of 56.39.

Karachi-based Manzoor has played 16 Tests, 7 ODIs and 3 T20Is for Pakistan. 

Despite being one of the most accomplished domestic batsmen, his last appearance for Pakistan was in 2016 when he played a T20 Asia Cup match against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

