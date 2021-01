Imran Butt

Debutant Imran Butt got his Test career off to a brilliant start on Tuesday albeit in the field, taking a stunning catch off Aiden Markram in the second slip.

After Shaheen Afridi produced an outside edge, the ball was travelling towards Yasir Shah in the first slip but was probably not going to carry.

This is when Butt swooped in, diving to his left and grabbing what became a stunning catch.

Watch the sequence below:





