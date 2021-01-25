Hasan Ali geared up to make comeback in SA series / Photo: @ha55an_ali (Instagram)

Pakistani bowler Hasan Ali is all set to make his comeback to international cricket after two years on Tuesday in the first Test of the two match series against South Africa at National Stadium Karachi (NSK).

The bowler shared a picture of himself in a Test kit tossing a ball on Instagram today and wrote, “Eyes Forward. Mind Focused. Heart Ready”

Hasan hasn’t played any international cricket in the longest format in last two years. The last time he was seen in national whites was against the same opponent in 2019 at Wanderers in Johannesburg where the bowler got three wickets.



Since then, Hasan has been out due to multiple injury setbacks. However, he demonstrated remarkable performance in the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, bagging Man of the Tournament award that earned him a call back to the national squad as well.

Pakistan named a 17-player final squad against South Africa on Sunday. The two teams will play two Tests in Karachi and Rawalpindi from January 26 to February 8.

Read: Babar Azam refuses to buy into Proteas' naivete

Pak vs SA: Hasan Ali geared up to make comeback in SA series