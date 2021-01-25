Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich sacks club legend Frank Lampard

Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich unwielded his dreaded axe yet again on Monday, with the head that rolled being of none other than club legend Frank Lampard, who lasted under two seasons at the club.

"This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him," announced Abramovich, who rarely ever releases a statement when changing managers.

“He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers.

“On behalf of everyone at the Club, the Board and personally, I would like to thank Frank for his work as Head Coach and wish him every success in the future. He is an important icon of this great club and his status here remains undiminished. He will always be warmly welcomed back at Stamford Bridge

The Blues were expected to mount a title challenge this season after splashing hundreds of millions in an year when even the deepest of pockets had kept their quiet due to the financial hit caused by the pandemic.

After a bright start to the season, Chelsea, under Lampard, fizzled out and are currently lying 9th in the Premier League points table.

