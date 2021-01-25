Pak vs SA: Sharjeel, Azam in contention, Khushdil, Iftikhar likely ou

Sharjeel Khan and Azam Khan

The national selection committee is "seriously considering" picking Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Zeeshan Malik and leg-spinner Zahid Khan for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

The quartet are in contention for the places that could fall vacant as it looks difficult for Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed and Abdullah Shafique to retain their positions.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sharjeel has not played for Pakistan since 2017 due to his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal. Azam, meanwhile, has made his name over the past two years in T20 leagues but has never represented Pakistan.

Shadab Khan, on the other hand, continues to remain unfit. His place in the side is likely to go to Usman Qadir, who impressed in the home series against Zimbabwe last year.

According to sources, Sharjeel, Azam and Mohammad Hafeez are expected to enter the biosecure bubble by February 3 after taking part in a T10 league.

