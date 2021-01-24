Pakistan cricket team on Sunday amped up their training, with the 1st Test against South Africa just days away.

The team held their 4th consecutive training session at the National Stadium today and did special drills to improve their skills for taking on a side that ranks higher than them.

Before working in the nets, the players took part in fielding drills for over an hour, honing their catching in slips and close fielding positions.

In the nets, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam held long batting sessions, while fast bowlers tested them with new balls.

Yasir Shah, who has been struggling for form over the past year, spent time with spin maestro Saqlain Mushtaq.

Pakistani batters also prepared themselves to face bouncers from South Africa’s pace battery.

South Africa also held a practice session that ran concurrently to Pakistan's.

Pak vs SA: Hosts amp up training ahead of 1st Test