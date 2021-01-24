Pak vs SA: Misbah believes Pakistan can improve record against Proteas

Misbah believes Pakistan can improve record against Proteas / Photo: PCB

Karachi: Pakistan cricket team’s head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Sunday said that the national team has a good opportunity to improve its record against South Africa in the upcoming two-match Test series starting from Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists through a virtual press conference, the 46-year-old said that previously South Africa were a very strong side with top quality batsmen who played well against spin and backed by equally strong bowling line up. However, the Pakistani coach believes that things might be different this time.

“South Africa had good strength in past; they had decent spinners and had batters who could play spin well but I hope this is a slightly different South African side and we’ll look forward to improve our record against them,” Misbah said. “We will try to exploit their weaknesses. This is the time for us and play good cricket against them.”

The former captain added that Pakistan will have an advantage over the visiting team as players here are aware of the playing conditions. “Home team always have the edge. Our players have also been playing domestic cricket in Karachi, so, they know how things are going to be,” he said. “We have a good opportunity against South Africa to do well and win the series.”

Talking about team’s preparation ahead of the first Test, Misbah said that players have practiced well according to conditions and special drills were carried out to improve standards of fielding.

He also brushed aside the possibility that having too many coaches on field can confuse players. “Having Saqlain Mushtaq and Mohammad Yousuf in training is beneficial for the players and team’s overall strength,” he said.



Pakistan team is currently practicing under multiple coaches; having Misbah as head coach, Waqar Younis as bowling coach and Younis Khan the batting coach while National High Performance Centre (NHPC) coaches, Yousuf and Saqlain, have also joined the trio for SA series.

Misbah dismissed the idea that results of Pakistan’s series against New Zealand will have any impact on team’s preparation for the upcoming series. “We played in different conditions there. Our strategy here will be different from what it was in New Zealand. We will plan looking at conditions and requirements of playing in Pakistan,” he said.

Talking about the uncertainty regarding his future as Pakistan’s head coach, Misbah said that he is not worried.

“We have always played our cricket under pressure, it doesn’t matter what people have been saying and there is no guarantee or surety. What important is how we respond to the job in hand,” he said.

“Pressure is always there on everyone, whether you’re a coach or a player. Results are not in your control, so you don’t think much about it. However, your strategy and execution is in your control so, you’ll have to be perfect with it.”

