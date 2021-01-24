Pakistan name 17-player final Test squad against South Africa / Photo: AFP

Pakistan cricket selectors on Sunday named a 17-member final Test squad for the first Test against South Africa starting January 26 at National Stadium Karachi.

In a press release, PCB confirmed that Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam and Agha Salman are the three players tossed out from the selection for the opening game. However, they will continue to be part of the squad in warm-up and training sessions.

The final squad includes two openers, two wicket-keepers and two all-rounders each, four middle order batsmen, three spinners and four fast bowlers.

Babar Azam will be leading the side for the two-match home series against Proteas while Mohammad Rizwan will assist him as vice-captain.

The final playing eleven will be decided by the captain in consultation with the head coach.

Squad:

Babar Azam (C), Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali , Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan.

Pak vs SA: Pakistan name 17-player final Test squad against South Africa