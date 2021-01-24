PCB CEO Wasim Khan aims to host ICC events / Photo: File

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan on Saturday revealed that they are working hard to bid for International Cricket Council’s (ICC) events in October this year, The News reported.

Talking to media, the 49-year-old said now that Pakistan is playing international matches and Pakistan Super League (PSL) at home, they’re aiming to host ICC events as well.

“By October-November this year, we will submit our application for ICC events to be played from 2023-31. We are focused and preparing our portfolio for a strong bid,” he said.

Wasim added that they are also working on Pakistan team’s Future Tours Programme with the governing body and fellow cricket boards.

The PCB CEO said that board’s efforts to run a smooth domestic season despite Covid-19 limitations should be celebrated. “Pakistan is the only board in the world to complete the domestic cricket season. Due to COVID, the situation was difficult and the financial situation is in front of everyone. In such a situation, sponsors should be praised who gave excellent response,” he said.

Regarding PCB’s dispute with PSL franchises, Wasim said that having disagreements is normal. “The issue has been resolved and the tournament would begin from February 20 as planned,” he said. “The fees have been submitted. Franchises have invested lot in Pakistan cricket.”

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that all six franchises paid their dues to the Board on the final day of the three-week deadline assigned to them on a condition to have a more logical and workable financial model from next year onward between the two major stakeholders.

