Pakistan women cricketers to tour Zimbabwe in February / Photo: PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced that the national women’s cricket team will tour Zimbabwe for three One-Days and two Twenty20 Internationals next month.

In a press release, PCB confirmed that the women’s team tour of Africa was extended as they’ll visit the neighboring Zimbabwe from February 11-20 after the South Africa series ends on February 3.

“This is an excellent news for our team as we need sufficient competitive matches so that we go into the World Cup qualifiers as best prepared as practically possible in these difficult times,” women’s cricket team head coach David Hemp was quoted as saying.

The matches scheduled are to help both Pakistan and Zimbabwe prepare for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021 Qualifier, which is expected to be staged in July.

Series schedule

11 Feb – first 50-over match, Harare Sports Club

13 Feb – second 50-over match, Harare Sports Club

15 Feb – third 50-over match, Harare Sports Club

18 Feb – 1st T20I, Harare Sports Club

20 Feb – 2nd T20I, Harare Sports Club

