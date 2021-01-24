SA vs PAK: Pakistan women lose second ODI despite Aliya, Nida fifties

Pakistan women lose second ODI despite Aliya, Nida fifties / Photo: PCB

Pakistan women’s cricket team lost the second One-Day International to South Africa by 13 runs at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

While successfully defending the 253-run target, the host team took an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series.

All-rounder Aliya Riaz was the top-scorer for Team Green with 81 runs - her career best, however, the batsman failed to lead Pakistan to victory after losing her wicket on 48th over.

Aliya’s sixth-wicket stand of 111 runs with Nida Dar gave the visiting team some hope after they struggled at 73 for five.

Nida scored another half-century against Proteas this series but both went in vain given Pakistan lost both matches. She lost her wicket to Ayabonga Khaka who was the leading wicket-taker for the hosts with four dismissals to her name.

Meanwhile Marizanne Kapp got three wickets and Shabnim Ismail got one. It was also the latter’s 100th ODI representing Proteas women.

Earlier South Africa were asked to bat first after losing the toss. Valuable contributions from Kapp (68*), Lizelle Lee (47) and captain Sune Luus (32) led the team to a defendable total.

Kapp with her all-round performance was awarded the Player of the Match.

For Pakistan, both Diana Baig and Nashra Sandhu got two wickets each while Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal got one apiece.

The third and final ODI will be played at the same venue on January 26.

