Dustin Poirier stuns Conor McGregor in rematch at UFC 257

Dustin Poirier got his revenge over Conor McGregor in their fight at UFC 257 on Sunday, humbling and finishing the Irish mega star in just the second round.

McGregor was taken down once in the opening round but still edged it. However, Poirier laid the ground work of his eventual victory with a frequent supply of leg kicks, which McGregor later admitted had done the damage.

In the second round, with McGregor's mobility limited, Poirier caught him with a couple of clean shots, unloading a barrage while the Irishman was on the ground.

Both the men remained graceful - Poirier in victory, McGregor in a defeat. The latter blamed his inactivity over the result, vowing to be more active in 2021.

