Pak vs SA: Babar Azam encourages Pakistan to play “fearless” cricket

Babar Azam encourages Pakistan to play "fearless" cricket / Photo: AFP

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam on Saturday said that he expects Pakistan to play "fearless" and "aggressive" cricket ahead of the two-match Test series against South Africa starting January 26.

While speaking to Ramiz Raja in a video shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the 26-year-old said that he want players to give their 100 percent on the ground without any fear of the consequences.

“I want the team to play positive but aggressive and fearless cricket, especially in white-ball cricket if we want to challenge top teams,” Babar said.

“Usually we stop scoring runs if we lose one or two quick wickets and this is where I want the team's mindset to change — even if you’ve lost two quick wickets, you must continue to add numbers to the scoreboard.”

The skipper added that former coach Micky Arthur had always backed him and that helped him gain confidence.

“I was struggling, especially with red-ball cricket but Mickey supported me and kept backing me, which gave me confidence. It also made me realize how important it is for a player to be backed by team management when he’s struggling,” he said. “I am going to apply the same. I will support my players.”



Babar said that being a captain, he always tries to take the responsibility and aims to lead from the front. However, he added that while he’s out there in the ground with the bat, he tries to focus on the game just as a batsman and doesn’t think much about the captain’s role.

The batsman despite vowing to support his players also made it clear that his cricket friends shouldn’t expect any out-of-the-way support from him. “When you’re in the ground, you’re there for Pakistan and Pakistan should come first, [we are not] friends there. All your relations with individuals should be kept out of the ground,” he said.

Babar emphasized on the importance of playing top-quality sides for the team to improve its game. “If we want ourselves to be considered as a top-side, we need to win series against other top teams,” he said.

While recalling his early days, Babar mentioned that he always liked South Africa’s AB de Villiers and learned various shots by watching his videos.

“When I got the opportunity to meet AB de Villiers, it was a fan moment for me. I met him as a fan and asked him different questions about his batting,” the player said.

