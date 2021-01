Karachi police issues revised traffic plan for Pak vs SA Test match

A file photo of a busy on road in Karachi.

Karachi Traffic Police has issued a new traffic plan for the city's residents ahead of the Test match against South Africa that starts Tuesday and has caused traffic congestions around the National Stadium due to blockages created for security to the touring team.

It is pertinent to mention here that out of the two-Test matches scheduled against South Africa, one will be played in Karachi, while the other in Rawalpindi.



During the Test match, several roads, leading to the stadium, will remain open for small traffic, according to the revised traffic plan issued on Saturday.

Here are the details:

Hassan Square flyover

From the Liaquatabad track via Hassan Square and University Road that turns towards Sir Shah Suleman Road, no vehicle will be permitted to proceed towards Stadium Road.

Traffic will be diverted from the flyover towards University Road. Similarly, the National Stadium flyover will remain closed for all traffic during the match.

Karsaz (Shahrah-e-Faisal)

All kinds of small vehicles will be allowed to proceed on Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road towards the stadium. Heavy/public transport will not be allowed.

Millennium Road (Rashid Minhas)

Dalmia Road will remain open for small vehicles from Millennium to the stadium signal. Heavy/public transport will not be allowed.

New Town Chowrangi (University Road)

The University Road/New Town turning will remain open for small vehicles towards the stadium signal. Heavy/public transport will not be allowed.

Heavy Traffic

All types of heavy traffic shall not be permitted to proceed from Sohrab Goth to NIPA, Liaquatabad No 10 to Hassan Square, PP Chowrangi to University Road, during the match.

