Pak vs SA: Yasir Shah blames unsupportive wickets for dip in form

Yasir Shah blames unsupportive wickets for dip in form / Photo: PCB

Pakistani leg-spinner Yasir Shah on Saturday insisted that he is not a spent force and there is still cricket left in him.

Talking to media in an online conference post team’s training session; the 34-year-old blamed unsupportive wickets for his slump in form over the past year.

“A bowler’s performance is always linked with the conditions available to him; if spinners aren’t getting any support from the wicket then his role turns into the role of a supporting bowler,” he said. “I will try to prove my worth in this series and I will try to prove here that I still have cricket left in me and can do well for the team.”

Once considered the country's premier spinner in Tests, Shah's graphic has dipped, forcing the team management to bring in other spin options in the fold. “New spinners are also coming to Pakistan’s camp and it is good to see them emerging and I hope they’ll be able to perform,” he said.

“They are very good; Nauman has great experience of domestic cricket while Sajid has good varieties.”

The bowler added that every cricketer faces highs and lows in their career but he aims to complete 300 Test wickets before he consider retirement.



“Ups and downs are part and parcel of a cricketers’ career, I am giving my best and making efforts to contribute for the team in whatever role management expects from me,” he said.

While commenting on the arrival of a top team like South Africa, Yasir said that it is a good sign for Pakistan cricket as it will give exposure to youngsters who’ve been performing well in domestic cricket.

He added that while the team is preparing hard for the series against South Africa, Keshav Maharaj has the potential to pose a serious threat to home side.

“South Africa’s Maharaj has performed in all conditions and I believe that he can pose us a serious threat in the series,” he said.

