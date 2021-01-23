Pak vs SA: Sajid Khan values Saqlain Mushtaq's presence in training camp / Photo: PCB

Karachi: Off spinner Sajid Khan on Saturday revealed that spending time with spin maestro Saqlain Mushtaq in national team’s training camp ahead of the series against South Africa has boosted his confidence.

In a video shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the 27-year-old said that he is training alongside legends he grew up watching as a schoolboy.

“I used to watch videos of Saqlain Mushtaq when I started playing cricket and tried to learn from his skills,” Sajid said. “I had met him before once briefly but this time in camp I got the chance to spend time with him which was very motivating for me and has boosted my confidence.”

Sajid, the fresh induction in Pakistan men’s cricket team, was named in 20-member national squad of for the test series against South Africa after his remarkable performance in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa born bowler said that the Saqlain, the former spinner and now the High Performance Centre (HPC) coach, passed him useful tips during net session at National Stadium Karachi (NSK).



“He told me to continue bowling the way I used to bowl in domestic cricket and also guided me on varieties to bowl to left-handers and right-handers,” he said.

The rookie recalled his childhood days saying that he used to visit his neighbours to watch Pakistan’s cricket matches on TV as he didn’t have one at his home.

“When I would watch them play, I used to think that I would also play cricket some day. I started playing cricket in school and since then I never looked back,” he said.

“I am here because of all the support from my mother who after death of my father supported me out of way to achieve my dreams,” Sajid concluded.

Read: Azhar expects South Africa to pose 'serious challenge' even at Pakistan's home

Pak vs SA: Sajid Khan values Saqlain Mushtaq's presence in training camp