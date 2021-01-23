Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 will take place on Sunday morning. Photo courtesy: UFC

Every major UFC fight comes with a major headache for fight fans in Pakistan.

For a developing country with average pay packets almost pint-sized, it's not practical to expect fans to pay between $70 and $90 for a single event, which equates to almost Rs15,000.

When operating in such a financial constraint, most fans rush to illegal streams on YouTube, Facebook and other portals. It's no fun though because a) the UFC is hard at work blocking such streams and the stop-start nature kills all the fun and b) it is ILLEGAL to watch fights that way no matter how victimless/trivial a crime it seems.

So what do you do?

The best way for Pakistani fans to watch UFC 257: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 without paying up the nose is to get a television service such as Storm Fiber or anyone else that provides a vast array of sports channels.

It's too late to get a connection at this point but you can always befriend someone who already has and show up at their home at 8am on Sunday morning.

We recommend Storm Fiber because your odds of finding someone showing the fight are much higher, thanks to their cluster of sports channels. Ten Sports, for example, broadcast the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje fight last year and beIN Sports carried McGregor's fight with Donald Cerrone earlier.

So play the odds and maximise your chances of catching UFC 257: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 live on your TV screens for free.

How to watch Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 live on UFC 257