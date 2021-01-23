Pak vs SA: Proteas, Pakistan training session underway at NSK

Photo credits: PCB

The practice session of the visiting team and the hosts is underway at National Stadium Karachi today ahead of the first Test starting January 26.

While the 20-member national squad has been practicing at NSK for last two days, the Proteas are visiting the ground for the first time since their arrival.

Earlier, the guests underwent their training at Karachi Gymkhana, a club nearby to the team's hotel.

The two teams will play the first Test of the two-match series at NSK from January 26-30 while the second Test will be played at Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi from February 4-8.

