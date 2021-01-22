PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators full squad | Pakistan Super League

Quetta Gladiators

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators have announced an 18-member squad for the sixth edition of the tournament scheduled to start on February 20.

With the unavailability of their regular overseas star Shane Watson due to retirement, the franchise this time opted for the Chris Gayle aka Universe Boss and opening batsman Tom Banton to boost their batting strength.

Renowned pacer Dale Steyn and his South African colleague Cameron Delport are other new names in the Gladiators’ camp.

The team retained its regulars, including Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz and, as always, will be playing under the leadership of Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Check the complete squad below:

Quetta Gladiators:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Chris Gayle, Ben Cutting, Dale Steyn, Tom Banton, Cameron Delport, Azam Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Usman Khan, Abdul Nasir, Qais Ahmed, Arish Ali, Saim Ayub.

