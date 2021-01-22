SA vs AUS: South Africa confident to host Australia for three Tests

South Africa confident to host Australia for three Tests

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is confident to host the Australian cricket team for a three-match Test series later in March this year.

CSA interim board chairman Zak Yacoob on Thursday said that the tour is likely to go ahead unless the unpredictability of Covid-19 pandemic cause any changes in the plan.

“I had a chat with the chair of Cricket Australia (Earl Eddings) about a week ago and we agreed that the tour is going to go ahead,” he told a virtual press conference.

The three-Test tour was originally scheduled to take place during February and March but after England cricket team aborted their limited overs tour last year, speculations surfaced that either the tour might not take place or that it could be switched to Perth in Western Australia.

However, the tour is now expected to go ahead in March or April.

“We are going to ensure that our facilities are as good as possible — as good as necessary,” said Yacoob. “We agreed that we learn every day - but that is not on the basis that we did anything that was wrong when England were here.”

England went home in December without playing three scheduled One-day Internationals after two members of the hotel staff tested positive for Covid and it was reported that two members of the touring party had also tested positive — although both tests were later shown to be “false positives”.

Sri Lanka subsequently played two Test matches in South Africa in December and January without any breaches of a bio-secure environment.

“None of the England people were affected. That’s the bottom line,” said Yacoob. “But we are learning that the virus changes all the time. As it changes things must change.”

