PSL franchises resolve long-standing dispute with PCB

The ever-going dispute between Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has come to an end after all the franchises decided to submit their annual fee, The News reported today.

According to the paper, all six franchises paid their dues to the Board on the final day of the three-week deadline assigned to them on a condition to have a more logical and workable financial model from next year onward between the two major stakeholders.

“Yes, we have submitted the annual fee with the PCB with a hope to have more logical and workable financial package from the next year onward,” a franchise owner was quoted as saying. “We have been promised by the PCB that a new financial model will be in place from the next year and this could be a much longer duration.”

Earlier this month, PCB had given a three-week deadline to all franchises to submit their long-awaited annual fee that they had refused to pay due to a disagreement over league’s financial model.

Multan Sultans with $6.5 million owed the biggest amount to the cricketing body, followed by Karachi Kings’ $2.6 million and Lahore Qalandars’ $2.5 million. Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi had to pay $1.5 million each while Quetta Gladiators owed PCB $1.1 million.

