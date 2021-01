Zinedine Zidane tests positive for Covid-19 / Photo: AFP

Former football player and current Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for Covid-19, the club announced today.

In an official announcement, Real Madrid’s media team confirmed the news.

“Real Madrid C. F. report that our coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for COVID-19,” it wrote.

More to follow

Zinedine Zidane tests positive for Covid-19