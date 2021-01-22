Pak vs SA: Pakistan T20I squad to be announced during first Test / Photo: File

Pakistan cricket team’s Twenty20 International squad for the three-match series against South Africa will be announced during the first Test starting January 26 at National Stadium Karachi.

In a report shared by The News, it was revealed that the selection committee will name many domestic performers in the T20 squad like it did for the Tests.

Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik, Azam Khan and Zahid Mehmood are some of the strong candidates likely to be named in the squad while Fakhar Zaman is also expected to make a return.

Fakhar missed the New Zealand tour in the last minute after developing a fever at the time of departure that restricted his travel with the team due to Covid-19 limitations.

Shadab Khan, who captained Pakistan’s T20 side in New Zealand, will also miss the series against South Africa due to injury. Last year in December, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated that Shadab was diagnosed with “high grade full thickness tear to the Rectus Femoris muscle” and was advised a six-week rest.

The all-rounder is likely to be replaced by in-form Southern Punjab leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood. He is currently the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing national one-day tournament, Pakistan Cup, with 13 wickets in seven games. He also got 12 wickets in nine matches during the last edition of National T20 Cup.

