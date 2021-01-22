Pak vs SA: Proteas will pose serious challenge even at our home: Azhar Ali

Azhar Ali

Pakistan’s former captain and senior batsman Azhar Ali has said that despite the home advantage being with his team, the touring South Africa side cannot be taken lightly, especially when this time they have a better spin attack to go with their routinely top class pace attack.

“South Africa is a very strong side," he told media during an online interaction after practice on Friday. "Their bowling line-up is very strong - not only the fast bowlers but their spinners are also up to the mark, specially Keshav Maharaj.

"They’re very seasoned and experienced so they’ll pose a serious challenge to our team. We will have to be our best against them."



Azhar also talked up his own side, saying that captain Babar Azam's return to fitness has massively bolstered the batting unit.

“Home condition is always beneficial for any team," he said. "Our performances in the last two home series were very good and our batsmen are also in good form. They’ve been scoring some runs in the away series as well, individually, despite difficult conditions.

"Babar has also returned to the side and it will boost our batting line. I am confident that our batting will do well in the series against South Africa."

Azhar explained the nature of the training camp that is currently being held at the National Stadium Karachi ahead of the first Test.



“We are training according to match scenario so that players can adjust to the requirements of the game, and especially to have bowlers get used to bowling long spells.” Azhar said.

Regarding his own role in the team, Azhar said that he was comfortable batting at any position as needed for the team’s cause.

“One down or opener, it is up to team’s requirement and it gives you more satisfaction if you’re able to do what the team wants from you," he explained, adding: "Although I would like to have a fixed number but sometimes you need to shuffle it according to team’s requirement,” he said.

“As a batsman we try to score big runs in every series - be it home series our away. We aim to convert 50s into 100s and 100s into 200s and same will be my aim in this series. Our target is to play match-winning knocks and contribute towards the team’s requirement."

Replying to a question, Azhar said that international cricket is always a challenge and pressure is always there – even for an experienced player.

He admitted that players do get insecure at times but insisted that players must be given proper time to adjust and there should be a middle ground instead of deeming them instant heroes or zeroes on the basis of just one performance.

“Insecurity has become a part of our culture, and players do feel insecure that they’ll be dropped after one bad performance but I tell them to have confidence on their own skills. It is important to enjoy when you’re in the middle instead of carrying pressure,” he concluded.

