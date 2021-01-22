Pak vs SA: Residents worry inconvenience due to security measures

Residents worry inconvenience ahead of SA test due to security measures / Photo: Mapio

The people in Karachi residing around National Stadium are worried as they await a curfew-like situation during the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa from January 25, The News reported today.



According to the paper, a senior police officer said that areas adjoining the venue will be completely sealed from 8am on January 25 until the end of the first match due to which the residents will be facing movement restrictions, especially if the Test goes on for full five days.

The visiting Proteas’ team has been granted the state head level security by Pakistan government.

“It’s a huge issue,” a resident of KDA scheme 1, an area near to the stadium, told The News. “As now foreign teams have started coming to Pakistan the authorities should try to plan in a manner that life of people should not be disturbed,” he said as people in area suffers the most during these matches.

Another resident of the area said that South Africa series is not the only issue. “We are bracing up for bearing the problems during Pakistan Super League (PSL) too, as Karachi will host many matches of the league. Where we should go?” he said.

During the upcoming edition of PSL, the people will likely have to bear the traffic and movement issues for around 20 days.

