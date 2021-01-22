‘Never give up’ strategy helping women cricketers do well: Nida Dar / Photo: PCB

Karachi: Pakistan women’s cricket team all-rounder Nida Dar believes that “never give up” strategy is helping the national women team do well and improve in each game it plays.

Talking to Geo Super from Durban, the 34-year-old said that players are confident and are in high spirits to do well in international cricket despite losing the first One-Day International against South Africa on Wednesday.

“We are very confident of bouncing back in next games, our confidence level and fighting spirit is high and we’ll try to win our remaining games,” Dar said. “We had one thing in mind and that was to not to lose the match and give our best to stay in game.”

Dar scored an unbeaten 59 in the game and added record-breaking 60 runs for 9th wicket with Diana Baig. Although, Pakistan team fell three runs short to the victory, the resilience shown by girls received everyone’s praise.

The all-rounder, however, said that her goal was to win the match and scoring a half-century was never in her mind. “I don’t go after individual scores, I always plan to contribute for team’s cause and that’s more important for me,” Dar said.

“Nevertheless, a fifty is always good. It was important as I wasn’t able to score much in recent past so it was good to be back in runs,” she added.

The right-handed batsman added that team is learning new ways to improve under the newly appointed head coach David Hemp. According to Dar, Hemp has given each player a game plan that is helping them improve their game.

“He is a very experienced coach, and has worked with female cricketers for long,” she said. “David Hemp has worked to improve our confidence level and skill work. His game plan is also very brilliant.”

Dar is the only female cricketer from Pakistan who has played in Big Bash League and she believes it has helped her into identifying other players’ strengths and weaknesses.

“All top players are there and playing along them not only helped me improve my own game but it also helped me know the weaknesses and strength of other players so I am now able to plan my game more accurately than before,” she said.

Read: Pakistan women lose first ODI against SA in last-over thriller

‘Never give up’ strategy helping women cricketers do well: Nida Dar