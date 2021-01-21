PSL 2021: Islamabad United appoint Rumman Raees as bowling consultant

Islamabad Untied appoint Rumman Raees as bowling consultant / Photo: File

Karachi: Two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Islamabad United has appointed fast bowler Rumman Raees as their bowling consultant ahead of the sixth edition of the tournament.

In a press release today, Islamabad United confirmed the news and said that the 29-year-old will not be participating as a player this year due to an injury.

“It’s an honour for me that Islamabad United selected me for this role. ISLU have always backed me over the last five years, through my good times and my bad times, and I want to give back to them as they have given to me,” Rumman was quoted as saying.

The bowler has represented the franchise in each of the last five PSL seasons. Rumman said that he’d do his best to make sure he can impart whatever knowledge he has with all the boys. “ I will fully back all the guys on the field and make sure that I can share my experience of T20 cricket with them,” he said.

United’s head coach Johan Botha said that they reached the conclusion of taking Rumman as a bowling consultant after conducting interviews with some really high-quality candidates.

“Rumman is part of the Islamabad United family from the start, I have worked with him in PSL 2 and he is one of the most intelligent T20 bowlers that I encountered in my years of playing T20 cricket around the world,” he said.

Botha added that they want to have a progressive approach that caters to modern day T20 cricket and Rumman is perfect for that ideology.

“He is playing cricket currently, understands the needs of modern-day cricket and can relate to our young bowling line-up. We are very happy to have him in the setup,” he said.

