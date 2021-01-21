Photo: PCB

Karachi: Pakistan cricket team on Thursday kicked off its preparations for the first Test against South Africa at National Stadium Karachi.



The 20-member squad trained for around five hours at the NSK. The session started with usual training drills for warm up, followed by catching practice before intensified practice on nets.

The players trained in three groups on the field. Two nets were dedicated for batsmen to do knocking while another was transformed into a match scenario, with wickets surrounded by slip fielders, wicketkeepers and closed fielders.

Pakistan’s coaching staff, Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis and Younis Khan, were joined by High Performance Centre coaches Mohammad Yousuf and Saqlain Mushtaq at the training session to guide the players ahead of the two-match series.

Khan and Yousuf separately worked with batsmen to help them learn the art of staying on wicket for longer. Mushtaq, meanwhile, was seen working with spinners Yasir Shah, Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali.

Pakistan selectors will trim the 20-member squad to 16 in next two days ahead of the first Test in Karachi on January 26.

Read: Preparing spin-friendly pitches might backfire: former chief selector

Pak vs SA: Hosts kick off training camp at NSK ahead of 1st Test