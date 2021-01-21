Pak vs SA: Preparing spin-friendly pitches might backfire: Iqbal Qasim

Preparing spin-friendly pitches might backfire: Iqbal Qasim / Photo: File

Pakistan former chief selector Iqbal Qasim has said that preparing spin-friendly pitches in the first Test against South Africa might backfire, The News reported today.

The 67-year-old said that it might not be a good idea to prepare a track that suits spinners only as Pakistan batsmen’s record against spin bowling is not that great. “The South African spinners are also good. We should plan and make strategy keeping in mind all important points,” he said.

The former Test cricketer told the paper that the national team should go with a balanced side with six batsmen, two spinners, two pacers and one fast bowling all-rounder.

He added that the wicket at National Stadium Karachi should be a normal Test match wicket which helps fast bowlers in the first two days two days and spinners later on.

The left-arm spinner said if management plan well and develop good strategy, Pakistan team has the capability to bounce back and give tough time to South Africa despite the shortcomings witnessed in the humiliating series losses against New Zealand.

