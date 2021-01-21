SA vs Pak: Pakistan women lose first ODI against SA in last-over thriller

Pakistan women lost first ODI against SA in a last-over thriller / Photo: PCB

Pakistan women’s cricket team lost the first One-Day International against South Africa by three runs in a last over thriller on Wednesday at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.

While chasing 201 to win, Pakistan managed to score 197 with eight wickets down in fifty overs.

The record-breaking unbeaten ninth wicket partnership between Nida Dar and Diana Baig gave Pakistan some hope after the tourists struggled with 137 for eight at one stage.

Dar with an unbeaten 59 off 93 balls was the top-scorer for women in green while Omaima Shail (37) and Diana (35*) were the other notable scorers.

For the bowling side, Shabnim Ismail was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets.

Earlier the hosts put up a target of 201 batting first after losing the toss. Marizanne Kapp (47) and Laura Wolvaardt (40) were the top-scorer for the Proteas’ women’s side.

For Pakistan, Diana led the bowling attack and single-handedly got rid of the opponent team’s top order by bagging three wickets and a run out.

Dar while giving a good all-round performance also got two wickets and Nashra Sandhu with 2 for 23 was the other notable contributor with the ball.

The two teams will play the second ODI at the same venue on January 23.

