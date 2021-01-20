Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez addressing a press conference in Lahore, on January 20, 2021. — Photo by author

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has thrown his weight behind under-fire coaching duo of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis in their public spat with disgruntled fast bowler Mohammad Amir.



Addressing an event, the all-rounder maintained that he was only against Amir's action and not the pacer himself. "I stand against those who defame Pakistan, and they should not be given the chance to represent the country on an international level again."

Hafeez, contrary to Amir's allegations of being discriminated against, said that he has experienced no issues with the current management. Moreover, he stressed that Misbah and Waqar formed the "best" coaching due he had seen in his entire career.



"The coaches have supported me throughout and they have a role in my achievements," Hafeez said, adding that he never felt like he was ever sidelined.

On not getting a central contract, he said that the question should be put to the committee that selects players as he did not have an answer to that.



Hafeez sides with under-fire Misbah, Waqar in row with Amir