No one above accountability but criticism can't be personal: Younis Khan

Younis Khan

Pakistan's batting coach Younis Khan has admitted that no one, including coaches such as himself, should be exempted from accountability, but believes that the ensuing criticism shouldn't be of personal nature.



Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis have copped intense criticism in the last few weeks, especially in the aftermath of the team's performances in New Zealand.

Younis, on the other hand, has largely went unscathed, largely on account of him having joined only recently. Nonetheless, the Man from Mardan wouldn't mind answering if critics were to question his performance.

“Coaches shouldn’t be exempted from accountability," he said in an online press conference. "Even I should be questioned and criticised if I am unable to deliver what I am supposed to.

"Criticism is always important for development but I would like to add one thing that people shouldn’t get personal in their criticism."

Similarly, Younis asked critics to go easy on young players and not be quick to judge them over a few failures.

“It is important to give freedom to players to do well. There is no harm in making mistakes. You always learn from from them so one should accept that it is okay to make mistake,” he said.



“Most of our red-ball cricketers emerge from white-ball cricket, so those who are in Test squad should be given time. Even I took some time to establish myself as player.

"I want these young players to stay with us for at least two-three series. I request everyone to back these young players. I wouldn’t want any one to become a story of past after just one or two failure."



Younis explained his preferred way of teaching, saying: "Whenever I try to share my experience with these youngsters, I try not to make them feel confused.

"Coaches should be like a best friend to players. I believe as a coach, I should try to help them in every aspect of their life. A player should have a good bonding with coach."

"I encourage them to play with their own style, the style they’re comfortable with.

No one above accountability but criticism can't be personal: Younis Khan