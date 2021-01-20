Nauman Ali confident to do well for Pakistan if given chance / Photo: PCB

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali on Tuesday said that he would try his best to contribute in team’s success if given a chance in the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa, The News reported.

Talking to media in a virtual press conference, the 34-year-old said his ultimate aim is to contribute to team’s cause. “If given a chance I will give my hundred percent to perform. Even if I get two or three wickets and that helps the team’s cause then definitely it would be a proud moment for me,” he said.

The Sanghar-born bowler said the team will see the conditions and act accordingly to team management’s plan.

Nauman was the second leading wicket-taker of the recently-concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy while captaining Northern whose coach was the newly-appointed chief selector and former Test cricketer Mohammad Waseem.



The bowler has been named in the initial 20-man Pakistan’s squad for the two-match Test series against South Africa starting with the opener in Karachi at the National Stadium from January 26.

Nauman has played a lot of cricket and knows the conditions in Karachi well.

“I have played a lot of cricket at National Stadium and am used to Karachi’s weather so I can exploit the conditions,” he said.

“My main priority will be to bowl with tight line and length and contain the batsmen. And if during that fight I am able to get wickets it would help Pakistan,” Nauman added.

