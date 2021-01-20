The 18-member squad announced by the Lahore Qalandars for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 boasts some big names of world T20 cricket, including Rashid Khan, Ben Dunk and Joe Denly.



The team is also not short of national stars such as opener Fakhar Zaman, middle-order batsman Mohammad Hafeez and pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf - all of whom were retained by the team in the players’ draft held earlier this month.

A total of six foreign players are a part of the 18-man squad while the rest are national and local players.

Check the complete squad below:

Lahore Qalandars:

Sohail Akhtar (C), Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Ben Dunk, Dilbar Hussain, David Wiese, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Salman Ali Agha, Tom Abell, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ahmed Danyal, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan

PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars full squad, team | Pakistan Super League