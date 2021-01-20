Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ex-chairman Zaka Ashraf on Tuesday said that national team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq is not suited for the job despite being a good cricketer in his playing days, The News reported today.

“When Misbah-ul-Haq was given two posts, I had opposed it from the beginning saying that it was not the right decision. No one can hold two posts so Misbah should have been the only chief selector,” Zaka said.

“He [Misbah] has been a very good player and also led the team very well but coaching is not his domain.”

While talking to media, the 68-year-old added that Board’s decisions are flawed due to bad management. He said that they first make wrong decisions and then make more mistakes to correct them.

Zaka criticized the approach of appointing good players as captains saying they’re two different things and that it is not necessary for a good player to be a good captain, as well.

“Sarfraz Ahmed was a good wicket-keeper-batsman. He was given the captaincy which affected his individual performance, so when the team lost, he was removed from the captaincy and now it is difficult for him to get into the playing XI,” he said.

Zaka added that while Babar Azam is a world-class batsman, the pressure of captaincy will affect his performance.

Read: PCB CEO dismisses reports of Misbah-ul-Haq’s removal

Misbah-ul-Haq a good captain but coaching not his domain: ex-PCB chairman