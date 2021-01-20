FIFA name Haroon Malik as new PFF NC Chairman / Photo: File

Karachi: Football’s world governing body, FIFA, on Tuesday re-composed the Normalization Committee of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and named Haroon Malik as its new chairman.

Three out of four members previously appointed in NC are also replaced while new members have been included.

FIFA in a notification sent to PFF has confirmed that the newly appointed NC will assume its duties from January 20 and will continue to work till June 30, 2021, if its mandate is not extended.

Muneer Sadhana is the only member from the previous NC to be named in the new committee by FIFA.

Sikandar Khattak, Asma Bilal and Col Mujahid Tareen have been replaced by Haris Azmat, Saud Azim Hashmi and Shahid Niaz Khokhar in the committee which will be chaired by Haroon Malik.

Sources informed Geo Super that Haroon Malik was based in Canada while Saud Azim and Haris Azmat are lawyers by profession.

Shahid Niaz Khokhar has previously worked with PFF as Director Media during Faisal Saleh Hayat’s tenure as PFF President.

“While the new Chairman and members will assume their duties as of 20 January 2021, we advise you that their final confirmation is conditional upon the successful completion of an eligibility check carried out by the FIFA Review Committee in accordance with the FIFA Governance Regulations,” the FIFA notification said.

“All other terms of the mandate of the normalization committee as decided by the Bureau of the FIFA Council shall remain the same,” it added.

FIFA first formed PFF NC in September 2019 with Hamza Khan as its Chairman. However, Hamza had resigned from his position last month.

